Manipur: Four arrested with heroin worth crores in Kangpokpi; nearly Rs 1 crore cash seized

Security forces apprehended four individuals on July 24, in a major drug bust in Kangpokpi district, Manipur. The arrests were made in T. Khullen village under the jurisdiction of Kangpokpi Police Station, following a targeted operation against narcotics trafficking.

The accused have been identified as S. Poubinah Teinamei (31), PF Adaphro (34), and S. Boibina (29), all residents of T. Khullen, and Lungdinibou Thiumei (52) from Khundong Khunkhaiba in Tamenglong district.

Authorities recovered 273 soap cases filled with heroin, weighing approximately 3.5 kilograms. In addition, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 99,09,850, seven mobile phones, and two vehicles — a DI and a Hyundai Creta — were seized during the operation.

Officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the source and intended destination of the contraband. This development marks a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the region.