Manipur: Four cadres of proscribed outfits held near India–Myanmar border

Security forces arrested four cadres of banned valley-based proscribed outfits near the India–Myanmar frontier in Tengnoupal district, officials said on Tuesday, February 24.

On February 24, security personnel apprehended three cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and one cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive), commonly known as PREPAK (Pro), from the general area between Border Pillars 72 and 73 at Yangoubung under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district.

The arrested PLA cadres were identified as Chalamba Takkhelambam (23) of Takhel Makha Leikai in Imphal East, Sougrakpam Ojit (33) of Yaingangpokpi in Imphal East, and Sorokhaibam Manimatum (18) of Chairen Makha Leikai in Kakching district. The PREPAK (Pro) cadre was identified as Yambem Lukhoi (21) of Nongmeibung, Imphal East district.

In a separate operation on February 23, security forces arrested an active cadre of PREPAK, identified as Sorokhaibam Inaoton Singh alias Nojan (39) of Lamsang Thong Maning in Imphal West district. He was apprehended from his residence under Lamsang Police Station. A mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized from his possession.

Officials said the arrests form part of sustained intelligence-based operations aimed at neutralising insurgent activity, particularly along the porous international border. The Moreh sector has long been viewed as a strategic corridor for movement and logistics of banned outfits operating in the region.