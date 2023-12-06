The Manipur police arrested four drug smugglers including two women along with 254.2 grams of high-quality heroin on the NH-37 connecting Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam district of the state.

Taking to the X handle, Manipur police wrote, "In the intervening night of 04.12.2023 and 05.12.2023 Manipur Police arrested 4(four) individuals near Leingangpokpi OP and recovered the following items from their possession: (i) 20 (twenty) soap caps containing brown colour powder (suspected to be contraband drugs) weighing a total of 254.52 grams (ii) 4 (four) mobile phones (iii) 1 (one) Maruti Gypsy vehicle. A case has been registered at Jiribam PS for further investigation."



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The arrested people have been identified as Nengjahat Khongsai (37) wife of Khupneilal Khongsai alias Lalboy of Kaprang Luphai Khul Churachandpur, Neikhohei Kipgen (45) wife of Ngamkhothang Kipgen of Dampi Moljang village in Churachandpur, Seiminthang Haokip (41) son of late Tingthang Haokip of Tintong Laijang Sapermeina but presently residing at Aijalon near Tuibong and Ngamkholal Haokip (35) son of Jamthang Haokip of Wakan village and presently residing at Changleikhul Churachandpur.

They were travelling in a Maruti gypsy vehicle when they were arrested.