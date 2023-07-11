A massive fire gutted four government quarters in Langol, Imphal West on July 11.

As per reports, a short circuit is said to be the reason behind the fire.

Meanwhile, fire tenders reached the spot and were able to douse off the fire.

This is a developing story.

Earlier, the situation in Manipur remained volatile as the intermittent firing continued at the General area of Kangvai-Awang Lekhai area on the night of July 7.

Additional Border Security Forces (BSF) were inducted to bring the situation under control as columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles move to the general area of Songdo. One security personnel of Manipur police is reportedly injured during the retaliatory firing incident, although confirmation on the same is yet to be received.



Meanwhile, an exchange of fire was also reported in the Laikot area of YKPI with the situation being monitored by the security forces.