Manipur: Four houses gutted in Kangpokpi fire, property worth Rs 1.35 crore destroyed

Four houses, including a family residence and three adjoining rented homes, were gutted in a fire in Kangpokpi on Sunday, August 9 evening, destroying property estimated at Rs 1,34,94,500 besides vital personal and land documents.

The fire broke out at around 7.45 pm on August 8 at the residence of 75-year-old Thangjangam Haokip, a part-time carpenter living in Ward No. 8 of Kangpokpi, according to a preliminary site enquiry and a written complaint submitted by the house owner to the authorities.

Haokip's entire house was destroyed in the blaze, along with household belongings and other possessions. Three adjoining rented houses occupied by other individuals were also gutted.

The affected tenants were identified as Nengneichong Touthang, 25, from Simol village; Lhingneilhai Haokip, 30, from Joupi village; and Jenneth Haokip, 23, also from Joupi village.

According to the property-loss details submitted in connection with the incident, belongings and property belonging to Haokip were estimated at Rs 1,18,19,000. The losses suffered by Nengneichong Touthang, Lhingneilhai Haokip and Jenneth Haokip were estimated at Rs 8,92,000, Rs 5,69,500 and Rs 2,14,000, respectively.

The fire also destroyed personal documents belonging to the affected families, including land-related documents and pattas, according to the written complaint.

A preliminary police site inspection found extensive fire damage and indicated that the blaze appeared to have originated from a suspected electrical short circuit. However, officials said the exact cause could not be conclusively established during the preliminary inspection and may require examination by the competent technical or electrical authority.

The preliminary inspection also found no evidence suggesting that the fire had been deliberately set. Haokip reportedly told officials that he did not suspect foul play and believed the fire was likely caused by an electrical short circuit.

At the time of the incident, Haokip's two minor children, 13-year-old Nehminlal Haokip and 12-year-old Lamhoineng Haokip, were present inside the house. Their parents were away visiting their daughter and her family in Kangpokpi Ward No. 7.

The two children were rescued by local youths and neighbours after the fire broke out.

The incident has left the affected families facing the loss of their homes, household possessions and important documents, with the extent of the damage estimated at nearly Rs 1.35 crore.