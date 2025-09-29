Manipur: Four insurgent cadres arrested in coordinated security operations across Imphal

In a series of successful counter-insurgency operations carried out on Sunday, September 28, security forces arrested four active cadres belonging to different proscribed outfits in Imphal West and Imphal East districts of Manipur.

According to official reports, the first operation under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West, led to the arrest of Angom Achou Singh alias Jean alias Ibohal (34) of Phayeng Ching Khunou, an active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-City Meitei). Security forces recovered a double-barrel rifle, a mobile phone with SIM card, and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

In a separate operation under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East, forces apprehended Ngairangbam Apollo Meetei alias Ibungo (37), a cadre of KCP (Maoist), from his residence at Napetpalli Mamang Leikai.

The third arrest was made under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East, where Md. Alam Khan alias Achouba (34) of Khabeisoi Kongba Mapan, an active cadre of KCP (PWG), was detained.

In another coordinated move, security personnel under Sagolmang Police Station, Imphal East, nabbed Ningthoujam Bidyasagar Singh alias Nanao alias Yaithoiba (35) of Chanung Mayai Leikai, an active cadre of the PREPAK (Red Army). A mobile phone, sling bag, and wallet containing an Aadhaar card and Rs. 70 in cash were seized from his possession.