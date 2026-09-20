Manipur: Four insurgent cadres arrested in separate operations, arms and ammunition seized

Security forces arrested four alleged cadres and associates of proscribed insurgent outfits in separate operations across Bishnupur, Imphal West and Imphal East districts of Manipur on September 19 and 20, with a 9 mm pistol, grenades, detonators and live ammunition recovered during the operations, officials said.

On September 20, the Bishnupur District Commando unit arrested an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA), identified as 35-year-old Sanasam Gobin Singh alias Mani, a resident of Wangoo Maning Sabal in Bishnupur district.

In a separate operation the same day, the Commando Unit-Imphal West, acting on reliable information corroborated by the 33 Assam Rifles, conducted search operations at different locations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts and arrested two alleged active members of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PRE-PAK) in connection with alleged extortion activities.

The arrested persons were identified as 45-year-old Heikham Amujao Singh alias Ratan alias Oja, a resident of Toupokpi Maning Leikai in Bishnupur district, and 46-year-old Athokpam Robinkumar Singh alias Nanao alias Muni, a resident of Ningomthong Kitna Panung in Imphal East district.

Amujao Singh was arrested from the North AOC area, while Robinkumar Singh was apprehended from his residence, officials said.

A 9 mm pistol along with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds was recovered during the operation, according to the authorities.

Meanwhile, on September 19, a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Imphal West Commando unit conducted a search operation in the Phayeng area under Lamsang Police Station and arrested an alleged PLA associate.

The individual was identified as 23-year-old Angom Manikanta Singh alias Kamu alias Jacklon, a resident of Phayeng Kharang Khunou in Imphal West district.

Further investigation following his arrest led to the recovery of one No. 36 high-explosive (HE) grenade, two Chinese hand grenades, two detonators and 18 live rounds, officials said.

The latest arrests come amid continuing operations by Manipur Police and security forces against cadres and associates of various insurgent outfits. Police and security forces have carried out several such operations across the state in recent weeks, with arrests and recoveries of arms and ammunition reported from multiple districts.