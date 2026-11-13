Four people were killed after unidentified armed miscreants opened fire on two vehicles along National Highway 202 in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on November 13, police said.

According to Manipur Police, the attack took place at around 1 pm near New Heaven, under Litan Police Station, when the assailants fired at a Maruti Swift car and a Bolero pickup vehicle travelling along the Imphal-Ukhrul Road.

The four victims were identified as Kapangkhui RS and Haoleia RS, both residents of Shangshak village, and August Ngalung and Khanmila, both from Tashar village. All four sustained bullet injuries and died at the spot.

Additional security personnel from Manipur Police, the BSF, the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in the area to reinforce security and prevent further incidents. Search operations have also been launched to trace and apprehend those involved in the attack.

In a separate operation on November 13, a joint team comprising personnel from the Imphal East district police’s Commando unit, 2 JAK LI and 8 Bihar Regiment arrested an active PREPAK (Pro) cadre, identified as Nongthombam Lenin Meitei alias Buibui (20), from Yourabung near Kharasom Lamkhai under Lamlai Police Station. Police said the operation was based on intelligence inputs corroborated by 2 JAK LI.

Meanwhile, during routine vehicle checking at Ithai Khunou Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district on November 12, police intercepted a suspicious red Maruti Swift and recovered 745 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup. The vehicle’s occupant, Md Waris (29), a resident of Kwakta Bazar Ward No. 6, was arrested and handed over to Kumbi Police Station for further legal action.

Security forces are continuing search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. Intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are also being conducted to apprehend those allegedly involved in extortion and other criminal activities.

Police said the movement of 150 loaded vehicles along National Highway 37 and 128 loaded vehicles along National Highway 2, carrying essential commodities, was facilitated under security arrangements. Convoys are being provided along vulnerable stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

A total of 110 nakas and checkpoints have also been set up across the hill and valley districts.

Manipur Police appealed to the public not to believe rumours or circulate unverified videos and audio clips. People have been asked to verify the authenticity of such content through the Central Control Room at 9233522822.

Police also warned that uploading or circulating fake posts on social media could invite legal action. The public has further been urged to return looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces unit.