A total of ten Kuki-Zo Manipur MLAs, of which seven are from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), on July 20 released a statement mentioning four other incidents where women belonging to the community were either raped or murdered since May 3.

Their statement comes amid the recent cruelty on women who were paraded naked on May 4 in the Kangkopi district of Manipur.

In an official statement, Kuki Zomi MLAs said that this incident has shocked the conscience of Indians and they strongly condemned the same.

''We strongly condemn these acts of cruelty and savagery perpetrated by the Meitei militias against our fellow helpless, defenceless and innocent Kuki-Zo people, that have equally shocked the conscience of our fellow Indians,'' the statement read.

The MLAs in their statement also mentioned a few incidents where women were tortured, raped, and murdered.

''Khopibung at Imphal Konung Mamang, the murder of a Kuki-Zo mother and her two daughters in their residence at Uripok, Imphal, the kidnapping of a Kuki-Zo woman from Checkon brutally raped twice in Langol and Ngarian Hill, the lynching of two nursing students in Porompat left to die on the streets but miraculously survived, the merciless killing of a Kuki-Zo mentally unsound woman in the heart of Imphal city are the most inhumane and barbaric crimes against women and humanity,'' they said in the statement.



Speaking over the recent incident of parading women naked in Kangkopi district of the violence-hit state, they urged the Government of India to act with firmness and hand over these heinous cases and all the killings of Kuki-Zo people during the ongoing ethnic cleansing in Manipur, including the attack on our colleague MLA to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and book all the culprits responsible at the earliest.

They said that the despicable video of three Kuki-Zomi women stripped naked, molested, and brutally raped by the armed Meitei mob on May 4, 2023, near Toubul under Nongpok Sekmai police station that has gone viral across the nation has once again brought to light the innumerable barbaric crimes perpetrated against the Kuki-Zo community by the Meitei militias till today.

''These and the beheading of David Thiek are classic cases, of barbarism and crimes of utmost savagery,'' MLAs said.

Also read: Manipur: Four arrested for parading women naked, sexual assault in state