Four non-local labourers were apprehended in Manipur for violating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, as announced by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday, December 28.

They were held at the Yairipok Bishnunaha water reservoir construction site, where the workers were found residing without valid ILP cards and overstaying in the state.

The individuals have been identified as Afsar Ali (22), Md. Sanfaraj (20), Md. Rahamtullah (23), and Sahabaj Alam (20). They were taken into custody by Yairipok Police Station and later produced before the Executive Magistrate, Thoubal.

CM Singh highlighted the importance of adhering to the ILP system in a tweet: "Today, four non-local laborers were apprehended for violating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. Legal action will be initiated against them as per the provisions of the ILP system, and steps are being taken to deport them from the state."

The ILP system, designed to regulate the entry and stay of non-locals in certain northeastern states, is strictly enforced in Manipur to safeguard the demographic and cultural interests of its residents.

The chief minister also appealed to employers, contractors, and residents to cooperate with the authorities in ensuring the system's effective implementation. "I appeal to all employers, contractors, and residents to cooperate with the authorities in implementing the ILP system effectively," he added.

Authorities confirmed that legal proceedings are underway, and measures are being taken to deport the violators.