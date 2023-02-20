A successful joint operation conducted by Manipur police, forest guards, and officials led to the apprehension of four poachers in the Nongmaiching Reserved Forest in Manipur's Imphal East district on February 20. The poachers were caught red-handed attempting to hunt nocturnal animals inside the protected forest area around 3:30 am.

The suspects were found in possession of a cache of weapons and ammunition, which have also been seized by the authorities. The seized materials include two sophisticated hunting rifles, jungle knives, ammunition, and other hunting materials.

The operation was initiated based on reliable information about the poachers entering the protected forest area. The team, led by Range Officer Nongmaiching Prabir N, acted swiftly and arrested the suspects. The poachers and the confiscated weapons have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed the successful operation on Facebook, stating, "Four persons, arms, and ammunitions seized from within the Nongmaiching RF used for hunting purposes today early in the morning by a combined team of Sanjenbam police and Nongmaiching forest." Further investigation is ongoing.

The joint effort to protect the Nongmaiching Reserved Forest has been commended by locals and conservationists, who are hopeful that such operations will act as a deterrent to poaching activities in the area.