Four poachers were arrested on February 20 along with arms and ammunitions inside the Nongmaiching Reserved Forest, which is located around 20 kilometres outside of Imphal and is part of the Imphal east district.

According to the police, they were caught while trying to steal nocturnal animals from the Central Forest Division's Nongmaiching Protected Forest.

The police reported that they had two high-tech hunting rifles, as well as jungle knives, ammunition, and other hunting supplies.

A joint team from Sanjenbam police and Nongmaiching forest conducted the arrests and confiscated the items on Monday(February 20) at about 3.30 am.

According to credible information, a group of hunters who had trespassed into the protected forest was apprehended and defeated by the Manipur police and forest guards under the command of Range Officer Nongmaiching Forest N Prabin.

Recently, state officials acted in response to information of large-scale wild animal and bird hunting, smoking of harvested animals, and the installation of hunting platforms in the Nongmaiching Reserved Forest under the Central Forest Division.