Manipur: Four PREPAK militants arrested in Imphal, huge arms cache found in foothills

Security forces in Manipur have intensified search operations and area domination exercises across vulnerable regions of the hill and valley districts. These efforts, aimed at curbing militant activities and illegal arms possession, have yielded substantial recoveries and multiple arrests.

A meticulously executed operation in the Makhabasti area under Jiribam Police Station led to the seizure of a major cache of arms and explosives. The recovered items include:

One M4 Carbine with magazine

One INSAS rifle with two magazines

One SLR rifle with one magazine

One country-made SLR with magazine

Four country-made SBBL guns

One pompy gun

Four empty pompy bombs

One 36-hand grenade

Approximately 150 grams of PK (gelatin)

One metre of Cordex wire

One pistol with magazine

Sixty rounds of 7.62 mm AK ammunition

Nine rounds of 7.62 mm SLR ammunition

Five rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition

PREPAK (PRO) Cadres Arrested in Imphal East

In another intelligence-driven operation on June 22, four cadres of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (PRO) were apprehended from various locations in Imphal East district. The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Thingbaijam Philip Singh of Kongba Kshetri Leikai

Lourembam Kumar Meitei alias Kanto of Lourembam Leikai (presently at Sawombung Relief Camp)

Laishram Haridas alias Holaiba of Uripok Sorbon Thingnel

Yumnam Akash Singh of Hiyanglam Awang Leikai, Kakching District

Based on their disclosure, security forces recovered a massive arms stockpile from the foothills of Kalika under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East. The haul included:

04 SLR rifles

02 .303 rifles

01 light machine gun

01 modified .303 sniper rifle

Multiple magazines: SLR (10), .303 (2), LMG (.303 – 5, INSAS – 1), INSAS rifle (1)

Ammunition:

74 rounds of 7.62 LMG live ammunition

08 rounds of M4 (5.56) live rounds

341 rounds of .303 live ammunition

114 training cartridges (.303)

19 HD cartridges (SLR) training ammunition

Other assorted training ammunition

Grenades and Explosives:

04 36-hand grenades

01 Chinese hand grenade

03 white phosphorus/smoke grenades

02 smoke grenades

10 tube launching 1As and 01 tube launcher

13 detonators (including 36-hand grenade type and cap type)

Several empty cartridges and cases

In a separate operation, Manipur Police apprehended a 35-year-old PLA (People’s Liberation Army) cadre identified as Sanasam Rajesh Meitei, a resident of Hiyangthang Mayai Leikai, Imphal West. He was reportedly involved in a series of extortion cases targeting schools and private clinics in the Nambol area.

Security forces have reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region. Extensive combing operations and intelligence-led search missions are expected to continue in the days ahead to dismantle militant networks and secure arms caches.