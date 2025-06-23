Manipur: Four PREPAK militants arrested in Imphal, huge arms cache found in foothills
Security forces in Manipur have intensified search operations and area domination exercises across vulnerable regions of the hill and valley districts. These efforts, aimed at curbing militant activities and illegal arms possession, have yielded substantial recoveries and multiple arrests.
Security forces in Manipur have intensified search operations and area domination exercises across vulnerable regions of the hill and valley districts. These efforts, aimed at curbing militant activities and illegal arms possession, have yielded substantial recoveries and multiple arrests.
A meticulously executed operation in the Makhabasti area under Jiribam Police Station led to the seizure of a major cache of arms and explosives. The recovered items include:
One M4 Carbine with magazine
One INSAS rifle with two magazines
One SLR rifle with one magazine
One country-made SLR with magazine
Four country-made SBBL guns
One pompy gun
Four empty pompy bombs
One 36-hand grenade
Approximately 150 grams of PK (gelatin)
One metre of Cordex wire
One pistol with magazine
Sixty rounds of 7.62 mm AK ammunition
Nine rounds of 7.62 mm SLR ammunition
Five rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition
PREPAK (PRO) Cadres Arrested in Imphal East
In another intelligence-driven operation on June 22, four cadres of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (PRO) were apprehended from various locations in Imphal East district. The arrested individuals have been identified as:
Thingbaijam Philip Singh of Kongba Kshetri Leikai
Lourembam Kumar Meitei alias Kanto of Lourembam Leikai (presently at Sawombung Relief Camp)
Laishram Haridas alias Holaiba of Uripok Sorbon Thingnel
Yumnam Akash Singh of Hiyanglam Awang Leikai, Kakching District
Based on their disclosure, security forces recovered a massive arms stockpile from the foothills of Kalika under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East. The haul included:
04 SLR rifles
02 .303 rifles
01 light machine gun
01 modified .303 sniper rifle
Multiple magazines: SLR (10), .303 (2), LMG (.303 – 5, INSAS – 1), INSAS rifle (1)
Ammunition:
74 rounds of 7.62 LMG live ammunition
08 rounds of M4 (5.56) live rounds
341 rounds of .303 live ammunition
114 training cartridges (.303)
19 HD cartridges (SLR) training ammunition
Other assorted training ammunition
Grenades and Explosives:
04 36-hand grenades
01 Chinese hand grenade
03 white phosphorus/smoke grenades
02 smoke grenades
10 tube launching 1As and 01 tube launcher
13 detonators (including 36-hand grenade type and cap type)
Several empty cartridges and cases
In a separate operation, Manipur Police apprehended a 35-year-old PLA (People’s Liberation Army) cadre identified as Sanasam Rajesh Meitei, a resident of Hiyangthang Mayai Leikai, Imphal West. He was reportedly involved in a series of extortion cases targeting schools and private clinics in the Nambol area.
Security forces have reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region. Extensive combing operations and intelligence-led search missions are expected to continue in the days ahead to dismantle militant networks and secure arms caches.
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