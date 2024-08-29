In a poignant tribute to the revered freedom fighter, the Zeliangrong community gathered today, August 29 at Jadonang Park in Tamenglong Headquarter to observe the 93rd death anniversary of Haipou Jadonang, a valiant leader who championed the cause of an independent 'Makam Gwangdi' against British colonial rule.

The commemoration was marked by the presence of distinguished guests, including Awangbow Newmai, Minister of Water Resources Department and Relief Disasters Management, Dinganglung Gangmei, IAS (Retd) and Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC), and Janghemlung Panmei, MLA of Tamenglong, who attended as Chief Guest, Function President, and Chief Host, respectively.

The event commenced with the unveiling of a life-size statue of Haipou Jadonang by Minister Awangbow Newmai, who was joined by Chairman HAC Dinganglung Gangmei and MLA Janghemlung Panmei. In his address, Minister Newmai highlighted the statue as a powerful symbol of unity, dignity, and the enduring struggle for freedom. He lauded Jadonang as a visionary leader who initiated the unification of the Nagas and spearheaded the Naga Raj movement in defiance of British rule. The Minister called upon the gathering to continue Jadonang's legacy by contributing to the welfare of their community.

Function President Dinganglung Gangmei reflected on the historical significance of the Naga Raj movement, noting that it was the British who coined the term, not the Zeliangrong people. He emphasized that the community's struggle against the British was rooted in a deep sense of freedom and divine blessing, echoing Jadonang's belief that they were born free and would not live in subjugation. Gangmei urged the Zeliangrong people to remain united in their pursuit of common goals and to take pride in their contributions to India's freedom struggle.

MLA Janghemlung Panmei, the Chief Host of the event, paid homage to Haipou Jadonang as the founder of the Naga Raj movement, describing him as a fearless leader and a symbol of resistance against colonial oppression. Panmei expressed hope that the newly unveiled statue would become a prominent landmark, serving as a lasting reminder of Jadonang's sacrifice and inspiring future generations to dedicate themselves to the greater cause of the nation.

The day's events also featured a football match and a bike rally, organized as part of the anniversary celebrations. The 6th Assam Rifles in Tamenglong observed the occasion, honoring Haipou Jadonang's legacy as a great freedom fighter.

Civil society members, church leaders, youth, and ward chairpersons from across Tamenglong participated in the event with enthusiasm and a deep sense of patriotism. The Zeliangrong Union, representing Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, along with residents of the valley, paid tribute to Jadonang through floral offerings and traditional rituals at Jadonang Park in Imphal, further underscoring the enduring respect and reverence for his contributions to the nation's history.