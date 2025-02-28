Suspected Kuki militants launched a gun attack Friday morning at Kongba Maru Laipham (temple) in Imphal East, just one day after Meitei group Arambai Tenggol surrendered 246 weapons following Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's appeal to relinquish illegal arms.

According to sources, militants fired multiple rounds from a hilltop position at approximately 9:30 am, targeting devotees and a priest conducting traditional rituals at the temple. Despite the gunfire, the religious ceremony continued under security protection provided by state police and CRPF personnel.

The attack has sparked fear throughout peripheral areas of Imphal East district. Local residents have appealed to Governor Bhalla for immediate intervention, specifically requesting the dismantling of militant bunkers established in nearby hill areas that they say pose ongoing security threats to communities in the lowland regions.

This latest violence comes as Manipur remains under President's Rule, highlighting the continuing security challenges facing the state despite recent disarmament efforts.