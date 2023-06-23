Fresh gunfight was reported between Urangpat and Gwaltabi on June 23, said Indian Army.

It further said the firing from automatic weapons by armed miscreants responded firmly and resolutely by own columns.

''Firing from Automatic Weapons by Armed Miscreants responded firmly & resolutely by own columns. In view of blocks by women led crowd in YKPI, additional Columns moved cross country on foot to cordon the area. With indulgence of local leaders, own blocks (established to prevent movement of additional miscreants towards the area) partially lifted to give safe passage to miscreants & mob to withdraw from area to maintain peace,'' it tweeted.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 & 𝗔𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗨𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗽𝗮𝘁 & 𝗚𝘄𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗶



Firing from Automatic Weapons by Armed Miscreants responded firmly & resolutely by own columns. In view of blocks by women… pic.twitter.com/PJTh2R2Whz — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 23, 2023

It further said the area is under surveillance by its own columns and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and the situation is under control is closely monitored.

''Additional columns inducted in the area and joint operations against armed miscreants under progress,'' it added.