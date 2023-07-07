The state of Manipur is in turmoil as fresh firing erupted in Churachandpur, resulting in the tragic death of two village volunteers and leaving three others injured on July 7. According to sources, an exchange of fire is reportedly underway, adding to the escalating tensions. The firing incident broke out around 4:30 am, intensifying concerns over the security situation in the region.

The exact cause of the gunfire and the parties involved remain unknown at this stage. The exchange of fire, which started in the early hours, has triggered a state of unrest among the people.

On July 6, Manipur police, along with central security forces, launched an operation to dismantle bunkers in Kangpokpi, Imphal West, and Churachandpur districts. Four bunkers were destroyed in this joint operation aimed at maintaining law and order. Furthermore, other districts have also been taking measures to dismantle similar structures on the outskirts.

While the situation remains tense in some areas, with sporadic incidents of firing and the gathering of unruly mobs in the past 24 hours, most districts have reported normalcy. In response to these challenges, state police and central forces have conducted search operations in vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts.

During the last 24 hours, an intermittent exchange of fire occurred between unidentified miscreants near Khoijumantabi, specifically in the hill range above Langza village. Law enforcement agencies swiftly launched an operation in the area, successfully repelling the armed miscreants. Additionally, an unruly mob comprising approximately 3,500-4,000 individuals stormed Heirok Police Station, seizing arms and ammunition, including exhibits.