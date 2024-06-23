Tensions escalated in Thamnapokpi Shantikhongbal, located in Imphal East district, after a nighttime gunfight initiated by suspected armed militants from a hilltop position.

According to sources, the attack occurred around 10:20 pm on June 22, with suspected militants firing upon the village of Thamnapokpi Shantikhongbal from the hills. In response, village volunteers engaged in a retaliatory gunfight that lasted for some time.

Upon receiving reports of the clash, security forces swiftly arrived at the scene and managed to halt the exchange of fire. However, the situation remains volatile, leaving villagers in a state of fear and apprehension, worried that another attack could occur at any moment.

In the aftermath, villagers in the surrounding areas have raised concerns over the actions of central forces. They allege that operations are being conducted in Meitei villages despite the initial attack being launched by the armed militants.

The villagers have called for the central forces to adopt a more balanced approach and to take decisive action against the militants who initiated the conflict.

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