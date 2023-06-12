Fresh violence erupted in Manipur at Khamenlok under Kangpokpi district after the state had restore peace for almost a day. As per reliable source, miscreants attacked villagers on June 12 and as many as ten people were reported to be injured following which they were admitted at Raj Medicity under Imphal East district.

In yet another incident of violence , as the Governor of Manipur visited Lamka on June 12, miscreants attacked Loklakphai Village in Churachandpur, killing a 22 year old boy at around 2:30 pm.

As per reports, on June 11, 2023, at around 12:30 pm two unidentified youths who came down from Ichum Kom Keirap to Waroiching/Leimaram area were detained by villagers of that area.

However, with the help of villagers of both Ichum Kom and Leimaram Waroiching areas, Civil societies, and media, the youths have been finally handed over to the police for further verification.

In a press release, Heisnam Balram Singh, SP of Bisnupur district wrote, "On behalf of Bishnupur District Police I express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to one and all including the villagers of [chum Kom Keirap, Waroiching, Leimaram, civil societies, media fraternity, CAPF/Army personnel who have to hand over to District Police for necessary verification.