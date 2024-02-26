Manipur government has digitized gazette copies, encompassing Land and Forest records of the last 67 years.

In a historic event, the Gazette copies (including Land and Forest records) of the last 67 years have been successfully digitized.

The Directorate of Printing and Stationery, Manipur, has embarked on a transformative journey of digitizing old gazettes, dating back to 1950.

As of now, 31,316 gazettes of pages 1,16,147 spanning from Gazette No. 18 dated January 18, 1950, to March 2017, have been successfully digitized.

With this landmark occasion, the state government will be able to preserve the important, historical accounts and records made by the ancestors.



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This milestone achievement will greatly help the government in preventing controversies regarding our historical facts, and data, and put an end to all the issues caused due to the absence of records.

"I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Directorate of Printing and Stationery Manipur, NIC, Cubeten Technologies and all those involved in this monumental task. Your dedication and hard work have made this achievement possible, and it will undoubtedly serve as a cornerstone in preventing controversies and discrepancies surrounding our historical facts and data," wrote CM Biren Singh.



