Manipur gears up for holistic student assessment under NEP 2020

A five-day workshop on “Holistic Progress Card for Secondary Stage and Standardisation of Question Papers” commenced on Monday, January 5, marking a significant step towards implementing key reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The workshop is being jointly organised by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) in collaboration with PARAKH, and has brought together teachers from various schools across the state to familiarise them with the evolving assessment framework.

Inaugurating the programme, COHSEM Chairman Takhellambam Ojit Singh highlighted that NEP 2020 mandates transformative changes in the education system, aimed at creating a uniform and holistic academic structure across the country. He stated that such reforms are expected to have a positive long-term impact on society and must be adopted by all state boards and councils.

Emphasising capacity building, Singh noted that equipping teachers with the necessary skills and understanding of the new assessment system is crucial for its effective implementation. He added that the Holistic Progress Card (HPC), a key component of NEP 2020, is likely to be rolled out within the next two to three years, and the current workshop serves as a preparatory initiative.



The programme was graced by CEO and Head, PARAKH, NCERT, New Delhi, Prof. Indrani Bhaduri, who delivered the keynote address, emphasising PARAKH’s eﬀorts to transform the examination system in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and to ensure parity among school boards across the country.

Unlike the traditional evaluation system that focused primarily on academic scores, the holistic progress card will assess both academic performance and co-curricular activities, maintaining a comprehensive record of a student’s development from Class 1 to Class 12, Singh said.

He further observed that the new system would offer a clearer picture of a student’s overall growth, enabling parents and educators to identify strengths, interests, and potential areas for improvement, thereby supporting more informed academic and career guidance.