Manipur gears up for major traffic overhaul ahead of VVIP visit, know the routes

The Manipur Traffic Control Police have announced comprehensive traffic management measures ahead of a major VVIP visit to Kangla on September 13. The visit is expected to draw thousands of attendees, prompting authorities to implement strategic diversions and parking arrangements across Imphal.

The most significant change involves the complete segregation of Kangla's three gates based on visitor categories. The Southern Gate will remain exclusively reserved for the VVIP, while the Western Gate will accommodate pedestrians only. The Northern Gate will serve VIPs, officials with vehicle passes, and the general public arriving on foot.

Strategic parking and drop-off zones established

Traffic police have designated specific dropping points to prevent congestion around the historic Kangla complex. Vehicles approaching from the Thoubal side via Singjamei bridge, along with those from Mayai Lambi and Wangkhei areas, must drop passengers at Minuthong before proceeding to Hatta Kangjeibung for parking.

Motorists coming from Lamlong and the Sekmai-Thangmeiband corridor will drop passengers near Imphal Hotel and park at either NCC Ground or Khuman Lampak Sports Complex. Meanwhile, vehicles from Uripok, Sagolband, Tiddim, and Mayai Lambi routes will use Wahengbam Leikai and Uripok Thongkha as passenger drop-off points.

Key diversions to ease city traffic

Several major diversions have been planned to maintain smooth traffic flow. Vehicles from Thoubal heading to Kangla will be redirected at Singjamei bridge, while those travelling via Singjamei Chingamakha-Heirangoithong road face diversion at Singjamei Chinga crossing toward Singjamei bridge or Pishumthong.

The most notable diversion affects traffic from the Tiddim and Mayai Lambi areas, which will be rerouted at Keishampat Junction toward Wahengbam Leikai to bypass potential bottlenecks around Kangla.

Airport route security measures

Perhaps the most stringent measure involves airport connectivity during the VVIP movement. Authorities will enforce a 10-minute advance traffic cutoff on all routes leading from Kangla to the airport, though emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire services, remain exempt from these restrictions.

Traffic officials emphasised that the general public movement will face restrictions only during actual VVIP transit times. The Northern and Western gates of Kangla will double as emergency exits, ensuring public safety while maintaining security protocols.

The superintendent of police for the Traffic Control Wing has requested public cooperation to ensure the event's safe and successful completion, highlighting that these temporary measures aim to balance public convenience with security requirements.

Vehicle passes will be mandatory for entry through Kangla's Northern Gate, while pedestrians can access the venue through designated routes without restrictions outside VVIP movement periods.