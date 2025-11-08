Manipur gears up for ‘Tribal Frames 2025', to showcase 23 films from nine states

A pre-event press conference for “Tribal Frames Manipur: National Tribal Film Festival 2025 cum State Level Tribal Carnival” was held today, November 8 at the Mini Conference Hall, Forest Headquarters, Sanjenthong, Imphal. The conference was chaired by Anurag Bajpai, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur.

Addressing the media, Bajpai highlighted that the upcoming festival forms a part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh celebrations, aimed at promoting tribal cinema, cultural identity, and creative storytelling from India’s diverse tribal communities.

The festival is scheduled to take place from 12th to 15th November 2025 at the City Convention Centre and the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Imphal.

Bajpai informed that the National Tribal Film Festival 2025 will showcase 23 tribal films representing nine states and union territories — Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur. The line-up includes 6 feature films, 2 documentaries, 14 short films, and 1 animation film, the latter being a 15-minute NFDC production on the life of Rani Gaidinliu, the revered Naga freedom fighter.

The four-day festival will welcome 16 national guests, 27 state delegates, and representatives from five tribal film forums and associations. It will also feature two masterclasses, panel discussions, and two “In-Conversation” sessions with eminent filmmakers and cultural experts, fostering dialogue on indigenous storytelling and tribal representation in cinema.

The Opening Ceremony on 12th November (Wednesday) will commence with film screenings, while the Closing Ceremony on 15th November (Saturday) will coincide with Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The finale will include a floral tribute, cultural performances, and a special film screening to honor the legendary tribal freedom fighter.