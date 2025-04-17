Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, arrived in Imphal on Thursday to assess progress on crucial central development schemes in Manipur. His visit underlines the Centre’s continued focus on infrastructure, peacebuilding, and youth initiatives in the North East.

The minister chaired a comprehensive review meeting at Raj Bhawan, alongside Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and senior officials from both the central and state governments. Discussions centred on accelerating the implementation of ongoing projects and ensuring the timely delivery of development benefits to the region.

In a separate high-level task force meeting on sports, chaired by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the focus shifted to strengthening sports infrastructure and identifying young sporting talent across the state. The session included strategy discussions on upcoming facilities, talent development pipelines, and leveraging Manipur’s strong sporting culture for national and international recognition.

Scindia, in a social media post, reiterated the Centre’s commitment to supporting Manipur’s progress, highlighting peace, development, and youth empowerment as the core pillars of the government’s agenda for the state.

"Delighted to be in Imphal, Manipur today for Review Meeting on key development schemes and to participate in a High-Level Task Force Meeting on Sports.

We remain committed in supporting the State’s journey towards peace, development & youth empowerment," Scindia wrote.

This visit follows a key diplomatic initiative earlier in the week. On April 15, the Ministry of DoNER hosted an Ambassadors' Meet in New Delhi, drawing representatives from over 80 countries. The event aimed to position the North East as a critical gateway for global investment and regional cooperation.

Addressing the gathering, Scindia described the North East as a region rich in opportunity and vital to India’s economic and strategic outlook.

Officials say both events reflect a broad push by the Centre to integrate the North East more deeply into national development plans and international partnerships.