Manipur gets first exclusive NIA court; CM inaugurates seminar on communal harmony and responsible journalism

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 8 inaugurated the state's first Exclusive Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the Thoubal District Court Complex in Khangabok, marking a significant step towards strengthening the justice delivery system in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the establishment of the exclusive NIA Court represents a major milestone in enhancing Manipur’s judicial infrastructure and ensuring timely access to justice for citizens.

Referring to the prevailing law and order challenges in the state, he noted that individuals involved in NIA-related cases previously had to approach courts outside Manipur. With the establishment of the new court, legal proceedings related to NIA cases can now be conducted within the state, reducing both financial burden and inconvenience for litigants.

Speaking at the event, M. Sundar described the inauguration as an important achievement in the ongoing effort to strengthen judicial institutions in Manipur. He stated that the new court should be viewed as part of a broader initiative to improve the state's judicial framework.

The inauguration programme was jointly organised by the Law and Legislative Affairs Department, Government of Manipur, and the High Court of Manipur.

Among those present were Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Justices A. Guneshwar Sharma and A. Bimol Singh, Khangabok MLA Surjakumar Okram, Principal Secretary (Law) Arun Kumar Sinha, Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, members of the Thoubal and Kakching District Bar Associations, advocates and court officials.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister attended the inaugural session of a one-day seminar titled “Media for Communal Harmony and Responsible Journalism” at Hotel Imphal. The seminar was jointly organised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Government of Manipur, and the Editors' Guild Manipur.

The seminar focused on the role of the media in promoting communal harmony, responsible reporting and ethical journalism amid evolving social and political challenges.