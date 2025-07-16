Manipur gets new chief secretary as Puneet Kumar Goel replaces Prashant Kumar Singh

The central government has appointed senior IAS officer Puneet Kumar Goel as the new chief secretary of Manipur, replacing Prashant Kumar Singh, who has been transferred to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

Goel, a 1991-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, will serve in Manipur until August 31, 2026, the date of his superannuation.

His appointment comes through an inter-cadre deputation approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The move required a curtailment of his central deputation tenure and was cleared with a policy relaxation.