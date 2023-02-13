As Manipur gears up for G20 summit, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 13 visited the venue preparation at Sangai Ethnic Park at Moirang Khunou in Bishnupur district.

Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister expressed his happiness over the preparations being undertaken to host the summit and expressed his confidence that the summit will be hosted successfully in the state.

"Pleased to see the preparations being undertaken to deliver a unique experience to the G20 delegates who will be arriving in the state from several foreign countries.", the Chief Minister tweeted.

Earlier on January 20, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the people to expose the potential of the state for getting investments from rich countries through the window of G20 events to be held on February 17 and 18 next at different venues in Manipur.

Reiterating his appeals to the people not to create any issues or disturbances during the ensuing business events, the CM who also holds a home portfolio said during the scheduled dates, many foreign delegates will be coming to participate in the state.

N Biren said that India has received the opportunity to assume G20 Presidency in 2023 and host various events in the country.

Stating that the G20 Countries together represent around 90% of global GDP, 80% of global trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population, the CM said that during their stay in the state, they are to pay visits various attracting and tourist spots across the state including the Marjing Polo statue; Govindajee Temple; Indian National Army complex, Moirang; Sangai Ethnic park, Moirang Khunou, the Olympian park, Sangaithel, Imphal West.