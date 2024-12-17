The government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 777.61 crore for the widening and upgrading of the Shangshak-Tengnoupal Road (Package-3) section of National Highway-102A in Manipur. The project, announced under the Annual Plan for 2024-25, aims to convert the 48-kilometre single-lane road into a two-lane stretch with a hard shoulder.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, shared the development on social media platform X, stating, "In Manipur, we have sanctioned a budget of Rs 777.61 crore for the widening and improvement of the Shangshak-Tengnoupal Road (Package-3) section of National Highway-102A."

The stretch, starting at Khonglo and ending at Kasom-Khullen, connects the key districts of Ukhrul and Kamjong. The upgrade is expected to improve road capacity, reduce vehicle operating costs, and provide better services for commuters.

Beyond easing travel between the two districts, the improved road infrastructure is anticipated to drive economic and social development in the region. The project could also boost tourism and local businesses, creating job opportunities and contributing to Manipur's socio-economic growth.

This announcement follows another major infrastructure initiative in Jammu and Kashmir. On December 14, the Union Government approved Rs 827.98 crore for the construction of a 4-lane highway from Pandach to Manigam near Wayil Bridge. The 12.11-kilometre project includes realignments, bridges, and a 2.55-kilometre elevated structure passing through Ganderbal Town.

Highlighting its significance, Gadkari said the project would enhance regional security, boost tourism, and improve travel efficiency. "The project streamlines access to vital regions, fostering regional security and boosting tourism while improving overall travel efficiency," he wrote.

These initiatives signal the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure and connectivity across states, driving both regional development and economic growth.