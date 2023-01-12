Students of Ghanapriya Women's College staged protest rally on January 12 and demanded to resign education minister over his alleged negligence in mending up necessary requirements of the Dhanamanjuri University (DMU).

Students of colleges affiliated under DMU has been demanding from the past several years to fill up basic amenities which are highly needed to make the varsity as full fledged university of the state. However the demand fail to materialise till date. Condemning the act of the state government, students of GP Woman's College staged rally and stormed at CM's secretariat.

Addressing media at the sidelines of the protest, Social and Cultural secretary of the students union of the said college, Rashesori Meihoubam said that the DMU was set up five years back but due to absence of many basic necessities students are facing so many grievances.

The varsity didn't get 12 B status of UGC till date because of which students failed to get scholarship and fellowship. Not a single teacher has been approved by UGC, she stated while complaining that due to acute shortage of teachers they are facing challenges in getting quality education.

She also said that apart from teaching staff there is no regular registrar, examination controller. The state government neglecting their demand is unfortunate.

"Taking all these factors into consideration, Education Minister Th Basantakumar should resign from his post.", she added.