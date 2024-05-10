Lt. General R C Tiwari, General-Officer-Commanding-In-Chief (GOC-In-Chief), Eastern Command, along with Lt. General H S Sahi, GOC, III Corps (Spear corps) and Major General Ravroop Singh, IG AR(SOUTH) called on Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan on May 9.

The meeting intended to bried the Governor about the security situation in the state.

They highlighted the security preparedness made by the Army and Assam Rifles to face any eventuality in the state, further highlighting various activities taken up to ensure safety among the masses.

Meanwhile, the army officers also highlighted the relief activities taken up to support displaced families in different parts of the state. They also informed the Governor that they will always work to maintain peace and stability in the North Eastern region and particularly in the State of Manipur.

The Manipur Governor appreciated their efforts and asked them to extend all possible support to the administration in the run up to restore complete peace and tranquillity in the state.