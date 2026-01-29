Manipur government accelerates resettlement of 16,500 IDPs, targets 40,000 by March 2026

The Government of Manipur is fast-tracking the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the state, with over 3,700 families, roughly 16,500 people, successfully resettled so far, officials said on January 29.

A State Level Committee chaired by Chief Secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, along with district-level committees led by District Magistrates, is closely monitoring the process to ensure secure, timely, and holistic resettlement. The government’s approach goes beyond mere relocation from relief camps, focusing also on restoring livelihoods, education, and overall community well-being.

By December 2025, more than 2,200 families had been rehabilitated. To sustain the momentum, about 7,000 houses have been sanctioned under the Special Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for reconstruction of fully damaged homes, with units at various stages of completion.

The government has released approximately Rs 1,124 crore for the resettlement process and has set an ambitious target to rehabilitate more than 10,000 families — over 40,000 IDPs — by March 31, 2026.

“Timely and safe rehabilitation of all displaced persons remains our utmost priority,” Dr. Goel said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to restoring stability and normalcy in affected communities.