The Manipur government on December 9 announced that the state government has allotted land for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) player Jojo Rajkumari.

Notably, the announcement came after the Manipur CM N Biren Singh meet Jojo Rajkumari at the “Meet the Star” programme of Sangai Festival 2022 and came to know about the hardship of the state fighter.

Taking to his Twitter handle the CM wrote, "Happy to allot a plot of land for our renowned MMA Star Ms Jojo Rajkumari today. After hearing about the difficulty faced by Jojo Rajkumari at the “Meet the Star” program of Sangai Festival 2022, it was decided that a plot of land be allotted to her."

Happy to allot a plot of land for our renowned MMA Star Ms Jojo Rajkumari today. After hearing about the difficulty faced by Jojo Rajkumari at the “Meet the Star” program of Sangai Festival 2022, it was decided that a plot of land be allotted to her. pic.twitter.com/jpdMrBmB5m — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 9, 2022

As a result, the Manipur CM took the initiative to grant land to the warrior.

Popularly known as 'Cobra Queen', Jojo has been living in a rented house without having her own homestead land.

Notably, a team inspected a plot of land measuring .10 situated on the western side of the SDO office Moirang College Gate Mairembam Leikai, and the construction of her home has already commenced.

In this regard, Jojo praised CM N Biren for offering assistance to alleviate the predicament of her family and the issues encountered by athletes.

MLA Thongam Shanti stated that as a local MLA, he has always congratulated Jojo on her victories.

While admitting that he was unaware of Jojo's plight since she never divulged the state of her family, he expressed appreciation to the CM on behalf of the people of Moirang.