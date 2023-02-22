The Manipur government has allotted a sum of Rs 12 crore for ending the drug menace, said the state's Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 22.

The Manipur CM said this while giving a speech on the budget which was tabled on February 22.

''The government has allotted an amount of Rs 12 Crore for ending the drug menace which includes Alternative livelihoods and Rs 2 crore for establishing Drug De-addiction centres,'' he added.

The government has allotted an amount of Rs 12 Crore for ending the drug menace which includes Alternative livelihoods and Rs 2 crore for establishing Drug De-addiction centres. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 22, 2023

Sing further said that Manipur will become an insurmountable security challenge if the problem of drug trafficking is not tackled seriously.

Besides this, a total of Rs 14 crore has been provided to intensify the security concerning Drugs and Rehabilitation for the victims of drug abuse.

Later, while speaking on the forest and environment issue, Singh said that a total of 407 crore is provided for the conservation and restoration of the same.

''Protecting our forest and environment for generations to come is one of the most important things we are doing to create a healthier future. A total of Rs 407 crore is provided for the conservation and restoration of our forest and environment,'' he added.

Singh also said that an amount of Rs 377 crore for forest conservation and Rs 30 crore for the Sustainable Loktak Lake Ecosystem Restoration, Eco-Tourism and Livelihood Improvement project has been provided in the budget.

Also read: Manipur CM proposes a budget deficit of Rs 891 crore for fiscal year 2023–24