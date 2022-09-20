In a major development, the Manipur government on September 20 allowed the selling of Indian-Made Foreign Made Liquor (IMFL) in hotels with 20 rooms.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting and with this development, the liquors will be sold in the state for the first time since 1991.

Earlier in August this month, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had the state government was planning to lift the prohibition of selling and buying foreign liquor in the state.

Singh further added that Manipur Liquor Prohibition (2nd Amendment) Bill 2018 was introduced in the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly with an aim to take steps for improving the quality of locally brewed liquor for export purposes.

However, since the bill had lapsed, the state was planning to take further steps.