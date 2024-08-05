The Government of Manipur and the Core Committee of the Consortium of Manipur Petroleum Products Transporter Fraternity, Retail Outlet Dealers, LPG Distributors, and Drivers Association have reached an understanding on addressing critical security and operational issues concerning the transportation of petroleum products along National Highway 37.

A crucial meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, took place today at 7:15 PM in his office. The discussions saw the presence of key officials, including the Advisor (Security) to the Government of Manipur, the acting Chief Secretary of Manipur, the ADGP (Intelligence), and the ADGP (Law & Order). Representatives of the Core Committee were also in attendance.

Following detailed deliberations, several agreements were reached:

- The State Government has committed to strengthening security arrangements for the movement of petroleum products on NH 37, building on existing measures based on further assessments.

- Existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be strictly followed and monitored. A control room, led by a Senior Police Officer of DIG rank, will oversee the movement round the clock, ensuring accountability and swift action against responsible parties.

- The government will engage in talks with underground groups under peace negotiations to curb extortions by miscreants.

- The State Government will coordinate with NHIDCL and PWD to expedite improvements on NH 37, ensuring the road is in optimal condition for transport movements.

- Issues specific to petroleum product dealers and distributors will be addressed in dedicated meetings.

- The progress on these fronts will be reviewed by August 17, 2024. If the outcomes are unsatisfactory, transporters will consider alternative actions.

- Drivers injured in the April 16, 2024 incident will be provided suitable jobs based on their injuries and qualifications.

In response to these agreements, the Core Committee has agreed to resume the movement of petroleum products along NH 37 immediately. For any grievances or issues, Shri Ningshen Worngam, IPS, DIGP, and Nodal Officer of the Control Room can be contacted at 9615767267.