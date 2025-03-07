In a significant step towards restoring normalcy and easing public inconvenience, the Manipur State Government has introduced state-run bus and helicopter services on key routes. The Manipur State Transport (MST) buses, operating under CAPF escort, will commence services from March 8, 2025, at 9:00 AM from Imphal Airport on the following routes:

Imphal - Kangpokpi - Senapati

Senapati - Kangpokpi - Imphal

Imphal - Bishnupur - Churachandpur

Churachandpur - Bishnupur - Imphal

Additionally, the government had earlier announced the launch of Manipur Heli Services, which will begin operations from March 12, 2025. The helicopter services will be available on the following days:

Wednesdays (Imphal - Churachandpur)

Operating between 11:20 AM to 3:50 PM

Saturdays (Multiple Routes)

Imphal - Churachandpur

Imphal - Ukhrul

Operating from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM



Bus and helicopter services in Manipur





The general public is encouraged to avail themselves of these services for safe and convenient travel. Furthermore, the government has issued a strict warning against any disruption of MST bus services, stating that individuals found obstructing movement will face legal action under relevant laws.