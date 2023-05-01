In a recent development, the Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (NE Section) has appointed Dr. Guruaribam Sunil Kumar Sharma as the Director of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal. The appointment has been approved by the Appointment Committee of Cabinet, as conveyed through the DoPT order dated 01.05.2023.

Dr. Guruaribam Sunil Kumar Sharma is currently serving as the Director Professor of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. He has been appointed to the post of Director, RIMS, Imphal on deputation on foreign service (including short-term contract) basis for a period of 05 years. The appointment is effective from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, or up to the age of superannuation in his parent cadre, whichever is the earliest.

Dr. Guruaribam Sunil Kumar Sharma has been requested to join the post of Director, RIMS, Imphal within one month of the issue of this order. His appointment will be regulated by the instructions issued by the Government of India from time to time.

The interview for the post was held on December 22, 2022.