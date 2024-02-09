The Manipur Cabinet has approved an increase in the allowance for the Manipur Police Commando and other state forces stationed in vulnerable areas.

The allowance for the Manipur Police Commando will see an increase of Rs 5000, effective immediately.

Similarly, other state forces located in vulnerable areas will receive an allowance increment of Rs 3000.

Taking to his X handle Manipur CM wrote, "The state Cabinet approved to increase the allowance for our brave Manipur Police Commando and other state forces in vulnerable areas. Effective immediately, the allowance for Manipur Police Commando will be increased by Rs 5000, while the state forces in vulnerable areas will receive an increment of Rs 3000."



Also Read: Manipur CM N Biren Singh chairs meeting to combat poppy cultivation

Earlier today, the state cabinet held a meeting at the cabinet hall wherein various issues were tabled and discussed.

The Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also chaired a meeting at the state Secretariat to discuss renewed strategies. The Chief Minister took to microblogging site X to announce the significant initiative aimed at tackling the menace of drug cultivation head-on.

The meeting, attended by key stakeholders including the Chief Secretary, Manipur Police Department, NCB, NAB, Forest Department, MARSAC, and Forensic Science, underscored the state government's resolute commitment to eradicating the scourge of illegal poppy cultivation.

Expressing his firm stance on the matter, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated the need for coordinated efforts and collaborative measures to effectively combat the issue. He reiterated the government's determination to completely uproot the drug menace from Manipur.