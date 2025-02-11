The Government of Manipur has issued an appeal to all citizens to remain calm and not fall prey to unverified news, rumours, or misinformation that could disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

Recent instances of misleading information being circulated through various platforms have caused confusion and unrest. The government has warned that certain individuals and groups may deliberately attempt to incite violence and spread fear through false narratives.

To combat misinformation, the state government has set up a Control Room for citizens to verify any news or information. The Control Room can be reached at 9485280419 and operates 24x7.



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Authorities have assured that any attempts to incite violence, disrupt harmony, or spread falsehoods will be dealt with strictly as per the law.

The government has urged community leaders, civil society organizations, religious groups, and student bodies to come together to foster unity and trust among all communities.

Citizens are encouraged to verify information through official sources and contact the Control Room or their nearest authorities for any clarifications.

The government has emphasized that maintaining peace and law & order is a collective responsibility and urged all residents to prioritize harmony and development for the state’s progress.