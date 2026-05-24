Manipur government assures action on waste management concerns after Lamdeng meeting

The Manipur government, on May 23, assured residents of Lamdeng that environmental and public health concerns linked to the proposed Solid Waste Management Plant would be addressed through “appropriate and timely measures” following a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh chaired the discussion with local residents, where several issues related to the project, including infrastructure development and environmental safeguards, were taken up.

According to the government, the meeting ended on a positive note with both sides reaching an understanding on a number of key matters concerning the functioning of the waste management facility and the development of essential infrastructure in the area.

Residents reportedly raised concerns over possible environmental and health impacts of the plant, prompting the government to reiterate its commitment to ensuring that waste management measures do not compromise public welfare or ecological safety.

Officials said the government remains focused on balancing sustainable waste management with environmental protection, while also improving civic infrastructure linked to the project.

The proposed Solid Waste Management Plant has drawn attention in recent months amid concerns from local communities over pollution, waste handling and long-term health implications.

The government stated that concerns put forward by residents had been carefully noted and assured that necessary interventions would be taken up as part of the project’s implementation process.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also held discussions with a delegation of the United Naga Council at the Secretariat on the prevailing law and order situation in the state, with issues related to missing villagers, ongoing investigations and restoration of peace coming up during the meeting.