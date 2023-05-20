In an effort to address the recent communal crisis and extend support to the affected students, the Manipur government is ready to provide necessary assistance to those currently residing in relief camps. Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar highlighted the government's commitment to prioritize education and ensure the well-being of the displaced students during a press conference held at the directorate of Information and Public Relations.

According to the Department of Education (S), a total of 4,747 students have been affected and are presently seeking shelter in various relief camps. Understanding the importance of education, the state government has planned to distribute essential items such as notebooks, pens, pencils, sports materials, and uniforms to the affected students starting from May 22. Simultaneously, the Class 12 exam results conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur will also be declared on the same day at 3 pm.

To mitigate the learning losses experienced by the displaced students, volunteer teachers will be deployed to the relief camps, organizing coaching classes to facilitate their education. Minister Basantakumar appealed to local clubs and organizations to extend their support in conducting volunteer coaching sessions within the relief camps.

Regarding the transfer and admission of students studying in classes 9, 10, 11, and 12, the government will accommodate their choices based on seat availability. In cases where their preferred schools have no vacancies, suitable arrangements will be made in nearby schools. Similarly, admissions for students in other classes will be facilitated, subject to seat availability in their desired schools.

The education minister assured that the Class 10 results would be announced by May 31. If any student faces difficulties in securing admission outside the state due to the delayed declaration of exam results, the state government will reach out to the Ministry of Human Resource and Development for necessary assistance.

Out of the total 4,747 displaced students, the majority belong to Bishnupur district (2,217), followed by Kangpokpi (932), Imphal West (648), Imphal East (501), Thoubal (199), Churachandpur (92), Jiribam (67), Kakching (66), and Wangoi (25). The minister further assured adequate security arrangements for displaced students who wish to continue their education in their previous schools.