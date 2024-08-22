Amid growing concerns over the availability of fuel in Manipur, the state government has officially confirmed that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel within the region. This announcement comes in response to the recent surge in panic buying by the general public, who have been seen forming long queues at petrol stations across the state.

Authorities have emphasized that there is ample stock of both MS-Petrol and HSD-Diesel to meet the current demand.

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The government reassured residents that there will be no disruption in the availability of petroleum products and instructed all petrol stations to operate as usual.

In light of these reassurances, the government has urged the public to refrain from panic buying and to purchase fuel only according to their daily needs.

The appeal was made in the interest of maintaining order and ensuring that fuel remains accessible to everyone in the state.