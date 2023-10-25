Manipur government on October 25 banned the consumption of pork products after new cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) were detected leaving many pig farmers in financial loss, an official said.

As per notification, the ASF disease, which was confined to Imphal city in the initial stage, has spread to other districts of the state. The deadly disease is located at Central Agricultural University in Imphal in the second week of this month. Later the disease spread to valley districts and some other hill districts of Manipur.



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The government has already announced the precautionary measure due to the spread of disease, the consumption of meat items from piggery firms has already halted in the State.



The Bishnupur district administration has announced that the disease has been detected in a firm located in the district. Thoubal district administration has also announced the spreading of disease in the district.