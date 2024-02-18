The Manipur govenrment has stated that the call by the lndigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) in Churachandpur to stop state government employees from going to office as illegal.

In a notification issued by Home Department, the state government has stated that the ITLF's diktat preventing government employees from attending office is completely illegal.

"The State Government has seen a public notice dated 17.02.2024 issued by ITLF(lndigenous Tribal Leaders Forum), Churachandpur stating that all State Government offices will be closed from Monday 19.02.2024 until further notice. It also directs employees not to attend office along with a general threat to all concerned and they would be responsible for consequences if not followed; the same had been spreading virally in different media including social media platform like different WhatsApp Groups etc which is totally illegal. Whereas, the State Government views the matter very seriously with utmost sensitivity as the

same act is illegal and the notice so issued is without any Authority," said the notification.

The notification also further states that any attempt to prevent employees from going to office will be met with strict action by the authorities.

"The Governor of Manipur is pleased to order that no one shall or attempt to make any deliberate effort to follow or enforce the above notice at any cost. In case of any violation of the above orders, the person(s) concerned without any exception shall be booked and prosecuted under relevant provision of law of land for the time being in force," said the notification.

It was also stated that ‘No work, No pay’ shall also be enforced by all the State Government Offices/lnstitutions against those employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave.

The notification further states that the government has ordered for all Central and State Government Authorities and Management Authorities of institutions/establishment/Autonomous bodies are also advised to ensure strict attendance of staff and students as usual. It was further stated that all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all Districts shall take up necessary action to enforce the above orders.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has urged government employees in Manipur's Churachandpur district to refrain from attending work from Monday over the suspension of a head constable who was allegedly seen with armed men in a video grab.

The tribal outfit has made the call to press for its demand for the revocation of the suspension of head constable Siamlalpaul and "immediate replacement" of Superintendent of Police Shivanand Surve and Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar.

At least two people were killed and 30 injured in firing by security forces after a mob barged into a government complex housing the SP and DC offices, torched vehicles and ransacked government property in Churachandpur, hours after the suspension of the head constable on February 15.