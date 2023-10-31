The Manipur government has been compelled to cancel the honour ceremony for murdered SDPO Chingtham Anand.

This comes in after the joint action committee, which was formed in connection with the killing of Chingtham Anand, allegedly refused to take the body of deceased person.

The state government had already prepared to pay the last respects to late Chingtham Anand at the Manipur Police Memorial situated at 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Ground in Imphal.

Most of he police officers had gathered at the venue and were waited for some time. However the much anticipated program was unexpectedly cancelled as the joint action committee allegedly refused to take the dead body.

It may be mentioned that the body of Chingtham Anand was airlifted from Moreh and deposited at the mortuary of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences. Large number of people, family members gathered at premises of mortuary.

Meanwhile, the joint action committee has resolved not to take the dead body until the accuse or killers are arrested.