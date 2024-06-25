The Government of Manipur has issued an urgent press release to address and dispel widespread rumors circulating on social media regarding the deployment of additional Central Security Forces to the state.

In the official statement from the Home Department, it was clarified that the speculations about military reinforcement in Manipur are unfounded and should be dismissed as misinformation. The release stated that the current movement of security personnel is merely the return of those who were deployed outside the state for the conduct of the General Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha.

"It is a matter of grave concern that many rumors and speculations are being circulated in social media and online messaging platforms," the statement read. "This speculation of military reinforcement into the State has no basis, and it should be ignored as misinformation."

The Home Department has appealed to civil society organizations, media outlets, and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information that could incite public fear and disrupt the operations of law enforcement agencies. The statement warned that any actions contributing to panic mongering through the dissemination of fabricated or unverified messages would be met with serious legal consequences.

"Panic mongering by fabrication, rampant sharing, and forwarding of unverified messages in social media and other mass media platforms will be viewed seriously, and appropriate action will be taken against the enablers under relevant laws," the press release warned.

The Government reassured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to manage the current situation and restore peace in Manipur.