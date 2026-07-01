Manipur government committed to eliminating drug menace through coordinated efforts: CM Khemchand
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met senior Narcotics Control Bureau officials in Imphal to review Manipur's anti-drug campaign. The talks focused on tighter intelligence, inter-agency coordination and stronger enforcement under the NDPS Act.
- Khemchand Singh met senior Narcotics Control Bureau officials in Imphal on Tuesday
- Talks examined stronger intelligence gathering against trafficking networks operating across regions
- State and national agencies discussed closer coordination for anti-narcotics operations
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 1 reaffirmed the state government's commitment to eliminating the drug menace through coordinated and sustained efforts following a meeting with senior officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at the State Secretariat in Imphal.
The Chief Minister met R. Sudhakar, IPS, Deputy Director General (Northeast Region), NCB, and P. K. Mishra, Additional Director, NCB, to review measures aimed at strengthening the state's anti-narcotics campaign.
Sharing the update on X, Singh said the discussions focused on enhancing intelligence gathering, improving coordination between the state and national agencies, as well as strengthening cooperation with international agencies to combat drug trafficking.
The meeting also reviewed the effective implementation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, with an emphasis on curbing the illegal drug trade through stronger enforcement mechanisms.
"The government remains firmly committed to eliminating the drug menace through coordinated and sustained efforts," the Chief Minister said.
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