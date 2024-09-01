The Manipur government strongly condemned the armed attack by suspected Kuki militants on the residents of Koutruk village in Imphal West on September 1.



The assault, which involved the use of drones, bombs, and advanced weaponry, resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a woman, and left several others injured.

The State Government has expressed grave concern over this act of terror, particularly at a time when significant efforts are being made to restore peace and normalcy in the region. This violent act, targeting defenseless villagers, is seen as a direct attempt to undermine the ongoing peace initiatives.

The government has strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing that such actions will not be tolerated. Immediate measures have been initiated to control the situation and ensure that those responsible for this heinous attack are brought to justice. The State Government remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the peace and security of its citizens.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police took to X to confirm the incident, "In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged Kuki militants have deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones. While drone bombs have commonly been used in general warfares, this recent deployment of drones to deploy explosives against security forces and the civilians marks a significant escalation.

The involvement of highly trained professionals, possibly with technical expertise and support, cannot be ruled out. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise.

Further, 01 (one) civilian identified as Ngangbam Surbala (31 yrs) succumbed to bullet injuries sustained in the attack, while her 8 years old daughter was injured on her arm. Also 02 (two) police personnel and 03 (three) civilian sustained injuries in the ongoing incident"



The Manipur police has appealed the general public to maintain restraint while combing operations are ongoing to flush out any inimical elements