Terming illegal immigrants as the biggest threat, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on October 16, said that a ''house-to-house survey'' will be conducted soon to identify such immigrants.

While speaking to reporters, the CM raised concern over the influx of immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar and said, ''Required steps will be taken against those people who are allowing such illegal immigrants to live in their house or rent''.

As per Biren Singh, a total of 613 people have been apprehended in the last few days for violating Inner Line Permit (ILP) norms.

He further said that identifying illegal immigrants has become a huge problem and added, '' A house-to-house survey will be conducted in order to find out illegal immigrants''.

Biren Singh further asserted that unless such steps are taken, it will be difficult to save the indigenous population of the state and also urged local people not to give shelter to illegal immigrants in order to protect the language and culture.

While speaking further on the same, he said, ''The indigenous population of the state in the whole country is microscopic''.

The chief minister also gave an example of one arrested Bangladeshi man who had entered Manipur in 1990 without any valid document. He later procured the Aadhaar card and by marrying a local Manipuri woman, even bought a piece of land in the state.