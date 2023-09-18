

In response to the abduction and killing of Army jawan Thangthang Kom, the Manipur Government on September 18 has taken action, appointing a one-man inquiry commission to unravel the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

On September 16, 2023, Thangthang Kom, a 41-year-old Army jawan and son of Aphun Kom from Litan Village, Chandel District, Manipur, was kidnapped by unknown miscreants from his residence at Happy Valley Road, near Neikanlong under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West District. The incident took place at approximately 10:15 a.m., while he was on medical leave.

The family received news of Thangthang Kom's lifeless body, discovered near Khuningthek, under the Sagolmang Police Station, Imphal East District, on September 17, 2023, around 8:00 a.m.

Recognizing the urgency and gravity of the situation, the Manipur State Government, through a notification dated September 18, 2023, has appointed Themthing Ngashangva, an experienced Indian Police Service (IPS) officer holding the rank of Inspector General of Police (Zone-1), Manipur, to lead the one-man inquiry commission. This commission is entrusted with specific terms of reference:

- To ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the incident.

- Conduct a comprehensive analysis of the facts and circumstances surrounding the abduction and killing.

- Formulate findings based on the analysis of the collected evidence.

- Provide recommendations, if any, to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The inquiry commission has been mandated to submit its findings and recommendations to the Manipur State Government within one month from the date of the order.